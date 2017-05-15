Best Selling Book, “Escaping the Gray,” Is Now Free on Amazon for 5 Days (until 05/19/2017)

[John] has a knack for explaining difficult legal concepts in plain English. In fact, that is why I asked John to write the chapter on patents in my new book. John is the real deal.

Best Seller Publishing announces the release of John Rizvi’s new book, “Escaping the Gray: When Launching Your Idea Full Throttle is the Only Option.” It will be available for free download in the Amazon Kindle Store on May 15th.

It all begins with an idea…

Inventors and entrepreneurs know that the joy of creating something that changes everything is tempered with the terror of failure. Some of the greatest leaps of faith in human history were viewed as madness before they became the revolutionary developments that altered everything about the way we live, work and play.

By turns funny and serious, whimsical and straightforward, vulnerable and honest, John Rizvi details his journey from resigning as a patent attorney for one of the most prestigious and revered patent law firms in the world – a firm that counted Bell, Edison, the Wright Brothers and Ford among its distinguished client roster – to going out on his own to represent tomorrow’s leaders in innovation.

If you are an inventor or entrepreneur with a new idea, you cannot help but relate to the long, exhilarating, and yet sometimes painful journey of creating something new. Follow along and discover the secrets behind doggedly pursuing your dreams and the courage to risk escaping the gray in your life.



“Escaping the Gray” by John Rizvi will be free and available for download on Amazon for 5 days (05/15/2017 – 05/19/2017) at: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01MSAKR3B.

“Escaping the Gray” has a 5.0-star rating on Amazon.com. Here’s what some people are saying:

“What a fun and inspiring book! The author shares his personal stories growing from a young and inexperienced, yet very promising, patent attorney to a brave founder of his own patent attorney firm. Some stories truly made me laugh! Others left me thinking. I would really recommend this book to anyone seeking motivation to escape the gray of everyday life and working for non-motivated others.” – Ana Delmas



“‘Escaping the Gray’ was an easy read and extremely inspirational for anyone who is interested in pursuing their dreams and the courage to take the risk. I would highly recommend this book for any level entrepreneurs.” – Blake S.



About the Author:

John Rizvi is a Registered and Board Certified Patent Attorney, Adjunct Professor of Intellectual Property Law, recognized Ted Talker, and featured speaker on topics relating to inventing and patents.

He perfected his craft at one of the most prestigious and revered patent law firms in the world - a firm that counts Bell, Edison, the Wright Brothers and Ford among its distinguished list of famous inventor clients.

Instead of working directly with inventors, however, he found that his time was spent mostly in meetings with in-house lawyers of large, institutional, and corporate clients.

As such, John formed his own law firm 16 years ago so he could work directly with inventors and entrepreneurs in protecting their ideas.