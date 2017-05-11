Gardening Express Exclusive Introduction to be Launched at RHS Chelsea

"We were delighted to secure all available stock to exclusively introduce Clematis Taiga to the UK market, and now with the nomination as RHS Chelsea Flower Show plant of the year, we hope many more people will discover this exciting new variety." Chris Bonnett - Founder & CEO, Gardening Express

Gardening Express exclusively introduced the variety last year, and at one point, stock was embargoed when another enthusiastic garden retailer thought they’d start selling it too. This went against exclusivity agreements Gardening Express had in place, and with good reason, Taiga is astonishingly pretty and totally unique!

Consequently Gardening Express, along with just one other specialist Clematis nursery are the only suppliers in the UK able to offer Clematis Taiga as a mature plant. It will be entered in to the coveted plant of the year contest. With such a sensational and unique appearance, even if it does not take the crown further sales are expected to be high, and quality stock in short supply, luckily they still have good stocks available.

Hopes are high for the variety with the RHS judges, as it proved a huge hit in 2016 at an autumn trade fair in the Netherlands, where it won not one, but two awards! Taiga really caught the imagination of the press, nurserymen and public which has created huge interest even before its official launch at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show. Gardening Express have already sold thousands of plants, and it even has its very own website, www.ClematisTaiga.co.uk and hashtag #taigaclematis on social media.

The attractive double blue-purple flowers have greeny-white tips to the petals and appear from summer through to autumn. ‘Taiga’ is an exotic looking clematis and is ideal as a feature plant in a patio container or against a south facing wall. Its dramatic blooms have been likened to a passion flower. The plant can reach a width of 1 metre and height of 2.5 metres and should be grown in a bright sunny position. When the flower first opens it is very spiky, then it becomes like a rosette with large outer petals, before the final stage when the centre opens out to create a luxuriant full double flower.

The plant can be purchased direct through the Gardening Express website, or via Amazon and ebay for just 12.79 each or 14.99 for two, with free delivery.

Taiga Clematis is one plant not to be missed this year!

- ENDS -

ABOUT

GARDENING EXPRESS is a leading online Plant & Garden Specialist based in the UK. The business was created by founder CEO Chris Bonnett, and has grown to be a thorn in the side of traditional rivals with its dynamic approach and new thinking. The concept is simple; a dedication to quality, service and value for money, has resulted in this entrepreneur taking Gardening Express to be one of the UK’s largest online businesses of its type in just a few short years.

THE RHS CHELSEA FLOWER SHOW is the world’s most prestigious flower show that inspires millions through showcasing the best in garden design.