Emerson Adopts Oracle HCM Cloud Suite to Unify its Global Workforce

Oracle today announced that Emerson, a global technology and engineering solutions company, has adopted Oracle Human Capital Management (HCM) Cloud to gain an in-depth view into its global employee base. The full Oracle HCM Cloud suite implementation for Emerson includes: Core HR, Payroll, Performance Management, Goal Management, Career Development, Talent Review & Succession Management and Workforce Compensation. The data analytics delivered by Oracle HCM Cloud will enable Emerson to support the complexities of a varied and shifting workforce as it transforms its business model from traditional manufacturing to a value-added, solutions provider.

To better assess and manage changes across its global workforce, Emerson needed a single global human resources solution that could align common global HR processes, support local compliance needs across 100 countries and engage its workforce. By seamlessly integrating Oracle HCM Cloud with its existing deployments of Oracle E-Business Suite and Oracle Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Cloud, Emerson can leverage powerful data analytics to identify and address HR trends and issues, such as recruitment and turnover.

“At Emerson, we pride ourselves in delivering the latest technologies to improve the processes and performance of our industrial, commercial and residential customers. In that same vein, we also aim to empower our employees by giving them easy access to the latest innovations,” said Jim Rhodes, vice president of human resources information systems at Emerson. “With Oracle HCM Cloud, we will be able to proactively support employees worldwide with truly integrated solutions for everything from performance and payroll to recruiting and employee records.”

Emerson’s previous on-premises solution was unable to provide a complete view of its employee base and required technical specialists to manage and maintain the system. With Oracle HCM Cloud, Emerson expects to drive efficiencies across its global business by taking advantage of in-house digital deployment services to provide unified, timely and accurate reports. Oracle HCM Cloud also delivers high-level data security features relevant for the management of sensitive employee information.

“When organizations are able to quickly and easily gain actionable insights into their global employee base they can improve both the employee and customer experience,” said Gretchen Alarcon, group vice president, HCM Product Strategy at Oracle. “Oracle HCM Cloud will enable Emerson to uncover valuable business insights that will ultimately help its transition to a value-added manufacturer.”

Emerson plans on implementing the Oracle HCM Cloud in a three-phase approach and will work with an Oracle implementation partner and Oracle Customer Support for trusted, secure and comprehensive support throughout the implementation process.

