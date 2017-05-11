KDU is Appointed as GE’s Value-Added Reseller for Its SeaStream* and SeaLyte* DP Systems

GE’s Marine Solutions (NYSE: GE) has appointed KDU Worldwide (KDU) as its value-added reseller for the product range of SeaStream* and Sealyte* dynamic positioning (DP) systems. Through this appointment, KDU will have reselling rights of these GE products in the United Arab Emirates and Middle East, which includes Saudi Arabia. Through KDU’s strong customer base in all key markets, GE’s DP systems will be able to reach more customers and help local mariners achieve more efficient marine operations.

“As GE’s value-added reseller, KDU will enjoy access to advanced DP technologies, our latest digital marine innovations,” said Tim Schweikert, president and CEO, GE’s Marine Solutions. “We continue to strengthen our regional commitment and foster joint success with partners by providing advanced marine technologies to benefit more offshore marine customers in the local market.”

KDU has established itself as a provider of electrical and automation solutions for marine, offshore and industrial segments. Since its inception in 2005, KDU has adapted its solutions to meet the complex and high performance requirements of electrical and automation services for the marine industry.

The company shares GE’s values in terms of integrity and compliance. Thanks to KDU’s region-oriented knowledge and approach, the package will cater to local customers’ needs.

Thanks to the new partnership, more customer-focused resource and skilled field service engineers will be added to GE’s sales and services presence in the region.

GE’s latest SeaStream DP system is a mariner-focused solution, enhancing situational awareness and rebalancing attention from system management to true seamanship. The system incorporates an energy-efficient mode, which allows operators to optimize fuel consumption, helping to reduce operational costs and emissions. The system uses predictive software to anticipate position variation and uses advanced algorithms to optimize vessel heading to further reduce power consumption.

The SeaLyte solution streamlines tried, tested and trusted SeaStream technology, offering a range of configurable options within a standardized package to help customers achieve their performance goals more cost-effectively.

About GE

GE (NYSE: GE) is the world’s Digital Industrial Company, transforming industry with software-defined machines and solutions that are connected, responsive and predictive. GE is organized around a global exchange of knowledge, the “GE Store,” through which each business shares and accesses the same technology, markets, structure and intellect. Each invention further fuels innovation and application across our industrial sectors. With people, services, technology and scale, GE delivers better outcomes for customers by speaking the language of industry. To learn more, please visit www.ge.com

About GE’s Marine Solutions

GE’s Marine Solutions is dedicated to power and propulsion systems for customers in the workboat, merchant, offshore and naval industries. Smart engineering coupled with software analytics, we provide customers with data-driven efficiency. Connecting the physical and digital worlds, GE helps power, propel, position and predict the marine industry for operational excellence. www.gemarinesolutions.com

* Trademark of General Electric Company; may be registered in one or more countries.