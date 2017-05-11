Las Vegas Asbestos Testing Lab Adds PCM Accreditation Through AIHA IHLAP

EMSL Analytical, Inc. announced that its Las Vegas, Nevada testing laboratory has added airborne asbestos analysis / fiber microscopy core by phase contrast microscopy (PCM) using the NIOSH 7400 method through the American Industrial Hygiene Association (AIHA) Industrial Hygiene Laboratory Accreditation Program (IHLAP).

Through the AIHA-LAP, LLC IHLAP program, EMSL’s Las Vegas laboratory is in accordance with International Standard ISO/IEC 17025:2005 and demonstrates technical competence for a defined scope as well as the successful implementation of a laboratory quality management system.

“We are pleased to receive this AIHA accreditation and to expand our list of quality asbestos testing services to Las Vegas and the surrounding areas,” said Ed Cahill, Vice President of EMSL Analytical, Inc.’s Asbestos Division. “EMSL constantly strives to expand its qualifications and services to better assist its clients.”

In addition to AIHA-LAP, LLC IHLAP and IHPAT accreditations, EMSL Las Vegas recently added airborne asbestos analysis by transmission electron microscopy (TEM) through the National Voluntary Laboratory Accreditation Program (NVLAP) to its list of accreditations. Currently, EMSL is the only NVLAP accredited laboratory in the state of Nevada for the analysis of airborne asbestos via TEM.

EMSL’s Las Vegas laboratory is also accredited by the state of California for bulk asbestos analysis of hazardous waste and the state of Nevada for bulk asbestos analysis including solid and waste materials.

The laboratory is located at 6325 Harrison Drive, Suite 3 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The laboratory can be reached by calling (702) 931-3532. For more information about EMSL’s asbestos program, please visit www.EMSL.com or www.AsbestosTestingLab.com, call (800) 220-3675 or email info@emsl.com .

About EMSL Analytical, Inc.

EMSL Analytical, Inc. is one of the leading testing laboratories with 40 locations throughout the United States and Canada. EMSL is a nationally recognized and locally focused provider specializing in fast laboratory results for mold, bacteria, Legionella, USP 797, pathogens, asbestos, lead, soot, char & ash from fires, VOC’s, odors, radon, formaldehyde, indoor air quality, microbiology, environmental, industrial hygiene, radiological, food, beverage & consumer products and material testing services for the identification of unknown substances. EMSL services both professionals and the general public. EMSL maintains an extensive list of accreditations from leading organizations as well as state and federal regulating bodies including, but not limited to A2LA, AIHA LAP, LLC. (AIHA EMLAP, AIHA IHLAP, AIHA ELLAP), NVLAP, CDC ELITE, CPSC, CA ELAP, NY ELAP, TX DOH, NJDEP and multiple other state accrediting agencies. Please visit our website at www.EMSL.com for a complete listing of accreditations. In addition, EMSL carries a wide range of Sampling Equipment and Investigative Products for environmental professionals.

