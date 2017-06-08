Finding the Rhythm of love and God’s HeartBeat in Everyday Life and Every Person’s Song

The book constantly reflects the image of God not only as our creator but also a friend who we can turn to in times of trials and joys. “When His love takes you in, everything changes.” Gale Alvarez

“HeartBeats are words sent to me that have changed my life and the lives of others. We all have a song, we all have a HeartBeat; we just have to find it.” In a collection of 101 reflections on life’s well-learned lessons, Gale Alvarez conveys, through “HeartBeats: The Rhythm of Love,” how divinely inspired words (HeartBeats) can change someone’s perspective of life.

Tackling raw, human experiences that are surely relatable to anyone, the book provided us with remarkable insights on life, its ups and downs, and ways to overcome the trials of life by reflecting and embracing the wisdom and power of God’s Love through His Word. The book, “HeartBeats,” illuminates God’s purpose for our lives and how accepting and living in His love can not only mend but also resurrect a broken and lifeless heart. The book constantly reflects the image of God not only as our creator but also as a friend who we can turn to in times of trials and joys. It expresses faith, pain, happiness and most importantly the sure hope that comes from God’s Love and His Word.

This book is more like a living, life guide for those who have lost the song in their hearts, who are struggling to find peace and clarity, and simply for those who are seeking and willing to embrace the love of God.

“HeartBeats: The Rhythm of Love” was one of the inspirational reads featured at the 2017 Book Expo America last June 1, 2017.

“HeartBeats: The Rhythm of Love”

Written by: Gale Alvarez

Published by: WESTBROW Press

Published date: December 11, 2015

Paperback price: $13.95

About the Author:

Gale Alvarez is the cofounder of the Love of Jesus Family Church in Orange, New Jersey. The ministry formally began over twenty-seven years ago as Gale and her husband, Pastor Jason Alvarez, travelled extensively with Evangelists R. W. Shamback, Nicky Cruz, and other vibrant ministries. With her eye on restoration, Gale also founded the Women of Purpose ministry and the T.O.P project, Teens of Purpose ministries at the Love of Jesus Family Church. She is a dedicated wife, mother and a minister of God’s Word.