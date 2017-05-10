Learning How to Fly

In the field of aeronautics, learning the ropes of naval aviation definitely isn’t a walk in the park. Author Bob Taylor reminiscences on the field’s struggles and success in his book, Getting Our Wings: The Navy Way.



The book recalls aviation’s humble beginnings, from early tragedies down to the Wright brothers’ successful flight at Kitty Hawk. It is also a collection of stories by various contributors who’ve seen their fair share in the field of naval aviation. Through the book, Bob aims to salute the people who bravely faced the difficult field of naval aviation.



The nostalgia-filled memoir is sure to enlighten readers and make them laugh. Amazon reviewer Ken K gave the book a five-star rating. He commented, “Bought it for my father who was a Navy flight instructor in World War II. He loved it! He said it brought back many memories and gave him a few laughs.”



Copies of Getting Our Wings: The Navy Way are available in selected online bookstores.





Getting Our Wings: The Navy Way

Written by Bob Taylor

Kindle | $3.99

Paperback | $16.95

Hardcover | $29.99



About the Author



Bob Taylor was raised in Richmond County, Georgia. After teaching for a year, the author then entered the Marines as an infantry platoon leader, pathfinder, and an aviator. He also enjoyed a career in the computer industry after his tenure in the marines. Now Bob pens content for magazines, newspapers, and military and trade journals.

