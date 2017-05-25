Author Gale Alvarez Conveys Messages of Hope and Love Through the HeartBeat of God

The idea of God not only as our creator but also as a friend who we can turn to in times of trials and joys is constantly reverberated throughout the book. “When His love takes you in everything changes.” Gale Alvarez

“HeartBeats are words sent to me that have changed my life and the lives of others. We all have a song, we all have a HeartBeat; we just have to find it,” Gale Alvarez states how a single HeartBeat (a divinely inspired word) can change someone’s perspective of life in a collection of 101-life learned reflections entitled “HeartBeats: The Rhythm of Love.”

The book tackles raw human experiences – that everyone can relate to – and presents ways to overcome and reflect through the Word of God. πHeartBeats” demonstrates how accepting and living in His love can not only mend but also resurrect a broken and lifeless heart. The image of God not only as our creator but also as a friend who we can turn to in times of trials and joys is constantly reverberated throughout the book. “HeartBeats” expresses faith, pain, happiness and most importantly the sure hope that comes from His love.

This book is more like a living, life guide for those who have lost the song in their hearts, who are struggling to find peace and clarity, and simply for those who are seeking and willing to embrace the love of God.

“HeartBeats: The Rhythm of Love” is one of the many books to be displayed at the upcoming 2017 Book Expo America on June 1, 2017. Be sure to get your hands on this inspirational read!

“HeartBeats: The Rhythm of Love”

Written by: Gale Alvarez

Published by: WESTBROW Press

Published date: December 11, 2015

Paperback price: $13.95

About the Author:

Gale Alvarez is the cofounder of the Love of Jesus Family Church in Orange, New Jersey. The ministry formally began over twenty-seven years ago as Gale and her husband, Pastor Jason Alvarez, travelled extensively with Evangelists R. W. Shamback, Nicky Cruz, and other vibrant ministries. With her eye on restoration, Gale also founded the Women of Purpose ministry and the T.O.P project, Teens of Purpose ministries at the Love of Jesus Family Church. She is a dedicated wife, mother and a gifted minister of God’s Word.