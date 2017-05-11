Fujifilm to Offer Interactive Educational Opportunities at the American Thoracic Society Annual Meeting

Wayne, N.J., May 11, 2017 (Booth #143)– The Endoscopy Division of FUJIFILM Medical Systems U.S.A., Inc. will display its latest imaging product innovations in pulmonology at the annual meeting of the American Thoracic Society (ATS) on May 21 – 23, 2017 in Washington, D.C.



“To deliver the next-generation of patient care, ATS presents an exceptional opportunity for Fujifilm to offer conference attendees with a variety of interactive and educational experiences, utilizing our high-quality imaging in our newest EBUS innovations,” said Keiichi Nagata, President, Endoscopy Division of FUJIFILM Medical Systems U.S.A., Inc.



During the meeting, Fujifilm will host three state-of-the-art EBUS interactive stations featuring the Ultrasound Video Bronchoscope (EB-530US), equipped with a slim outer diameter and a 10 degree forward oblique view. The EB-530US, which will be displayed to more than 16,000 pulmonary clinicians and health care professionals, is paired with Fujifilm’s ultrasound system, the new Sonart SU-1 Ultrasonic Processor, for ultimate visualization. Also on display will be Fujifilm’s video bronchoscopes.



With thousands of health leaders convening in Washington D.C., for the ATS meeting, Fujifilm is also hosting leading interventional pulmonologist, Pramod Krishnamurthy, MD, MPH, FCCP, NorthBay Medical Center, as an in-booth guest. He will be presenting “EBUS-Clinical Applications in the Diagnosis and Staging of NSCLC.” All attendees are encouraged to join the presentation which will introduce endobronchial ultrasound and cover various EBUS-TBNA cases and focus on cancer staging. The speaker presentation will take place in the Fujifilm booth #143 on Sunday, May 21, 2017 at 11:30AM – 12:30PM ET and Monday, May 22, 2017 at 11:30AM – 12:30PM ET.



Additionally, pulmonologists and thoracic surgeons attending ATS will have the opportunity to utilize Fujifilm’s EB-530US alongside the Sonart SU-1 at two major workshops:

ATS Clinicians Center: EBUS Transbronchial Needle Aspiration- Improving your Yield on Tuesday, May 23rd 11:30am – 12:30pm EST located in Hall D and will be led by Dr. Wahidi, MD, Duke University and Dr. Yarmus, DO, Johns Hopkins University.

on Tuesday, May 23rd 11:30am – 12:30pm EST located in Hall D and will be led by Dr. Wahidi, MD, Duke University and Dr. Yarmus, DO, Johns Hopkins University. ATS Cook Medical Workshop: On Tuesday, May 23, 2017 at 12:30PM – 2:00PM ET, join the hands-on session for clinicians familiar with EBUS procedures to learn about minimally invasive approaches to pulmonary biopsy procedures. EBUS Workshop- Discover how to optimize core samples will be led by Dr. Tanner, MD, MSCR, Medical University of South Carolina and Dr. Alraiyes, MD, FCCP, Cancer Treatment Centers of America.

“We are pleased to partner with Dr. Krishamurthy at ATS where he will present the science behind EBUS procedures for Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC), the most common type of lung cancer,” said Kaz Maenosono, Senior Director of Marketing and Product Management, Endoscopy Division of FUJIFILM Medical Systems U.S.A., Inc.



Visit Fujifilm at ATS 2017 (Booth #143) to learn more or to speak with a Fujifilm representative. For more information, please visit: www.fujifilmendoscopy.com.



