SHRM Features Live Webinar on May 24, “The Total Employee Experience,” Presented By IdentityForce & WellnessIQ

IdentityForce, Inc., a pioneer of identity protection solutions and services, announced its collaboration with WellnessIQ, a provider of corporate wellness solutions aimed toward cost containment and employee health, to present a free webinar for HR and business leaders. The session will be featured on SHRM.org, the web site of the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM), which is the world’s largest HR professional society.

WHAT: The Total Employee Experience: Aligning Culture and Benefits to Underscore Workplace Wellness

WHEN: Wed. May 24th, 11 AM PT / 2 PM ET

https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/1419985/7BD3723D35EBA3E44A18E892D6B2A374?partnerref=IFPR

For HR, Employee Benefit, Total Rewards & Employee Experience leaders, along with line of business stakeholders interested in attracting and retaining top talent

During the live webinar, IdentityForce’s CEO, Steven Bearak, and WelnessIQ’s President, David Drap will explore how organizations can revolutionize the employee experience with progressive benefits that fuel the emotional well-being and mindset of today’s workforce. Attendees will gain insight into:

The Total Employee Experience : How to define your employee experience and ensure that the emotional and financial well-being of your employees is at the forefront of your benefit strategy.

: How to define your employee experience and ensure that the emotional and financial well-being of your employees is at the forefront of your benefit strategy. Benefits that Matter : A review of progressive benefits and key trends around identity theft protection – a benefit predicted to be offered by 70 percent of employers by 2018.

: A review of progressive benefits and key trends around identity theft protection – a benefit predicted to be offered by 70 percent of employers by 2018. Engaging the Mobile Workforce: Offering mobile experiences that help employees conveniently access benefits that lead to physical, emotional, and financial wellness.

Greater competition for highly skilled talent, combined with high turnover rates among millennials, means there couldn’t be a better time to deconstruct and rebuild current benefit packages. Organizations must revisit employee options to ensure they’re delivering benefits that their workforce will value.

Register now for the free webinar. SHRM members who view the webinar in its entirety qualify for a recertification credit hour that may be counted toward SHRM-CP and SHRM-SCP recertification from SHRM and recertification from the HR Certification Institute (general or business/SPHR credit).

About the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM)

The Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) is the world’s largest HR professional society, representing 285,000 members in more than 165 countries. For nearly seven decades, the Society has been the leading provider of resources serving the needs of HR professionals and advancing the practice of human resource management. SHRM has more than 575 affiliated chapters within the United States and subsidiary offices in China, India and United Arab Emirates. Visit us at shrm.org and follow us on Twitter and Instagram @SHRMPress.



About Wellness IQ

WellnessIQ provides a results-oriented approach to the management of employer sponsored wellness initiatives. An integrated portfolio of solutions includes a selection of nationally acclaimed wellness providers with the technology and account management needed to promote employee engagement and measureable results. WellnessIQ works collaboratively with consultants and employers to implement a program specifically aligned with the goals of the employer. Companies of all sizes experience the results of a successful program as evidenced by controlling health care costs and a marked advancement in employee productivity and morale. For more information, please visit wellnessiq.net.



About IdentityForce

For nearly 40 years, IdentityForce, Inc. has provided best-in-class, highly scalable, award-winning identity theft, privacy and credit protection solutions to consumers, businesses, and government agencies. A pioneer of identity protection, IdentityForce’s innovation and customer-centric approach has made the company a trusted partner for both organizations and individuals. IdentityForce also provides custom-tailored programs to organizations enabling them to build closer relationships and additional revenue streams. In 2015, the U.S. government awarded IdentityForce elite Tier One status as an approved provider of identity protection services for data breaches affecting over 21.5 million people. IdentityForce is the only identity protection provider awarded the Parent Tested Parent Approved Seal.



Follow IdentityForce on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook, engage with us on LinkedIn, and join us on Google+.



