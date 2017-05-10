The Wonderful Life of a Red Hen

Nancye Thomas recently republished her book, Picky the Marvelous Chicken, with LitFire this year. This vibrant story book is inspired from Nancye’s real-life pet chicken. It chronicles the journey of a red hen that is quite different than others of its kind, and her caregiver.



Picky is not an ideal pet for Ma, but when she noticed how fond Picky is of her, she got attached to the hen as well. Picky does a lot of things that other animals can’t. She is potty trained, she can sing, and she guards other chickens. It is safe to say that Picky is indeed marvelous.



This creative story about an unusual red hen will delight children and guardians. It is an easy and relaxing book that will surely entertain readers.





Picky the Marvelous Chicken

Written by Dr. Nancye H. Thomas

Paperback | $9.48

Hardcover | $19.99



About the Author



Dr. Nancye H. Thomas grew up in Tennessee. She holds a bachelor’s degree in biology from Lambuth University, a PhD in biology from Vanderbilt University, and an MBA from Tennessee State University. Dr. Thomas has worked in the fields of education and finance. She is passionate about politics, genealogy, gardening, and maintaining her lakeside home with her husband. To know more about Dr. Thomas and her book, visit the website at www.nancyethomasauthor.com.