GreenWood, Inc. Reaches 5 Million Safe Hours at Merck

Greenville, SC - - May 10, 2017 - - GreenWood, Inc., an integrated operations, maintenance and construction solutions provider, celebrates a major safety milestone of 5 million safe work hours at their Merck project site in Elkton, Virginia. GreenWood provides Merck with various construction related services. The continuous relationship between GreenWood and Merck covers more than 26 years without a lost time injury.

Key to this accomplishment is GreenWood’s steadfast commitment to safety as implemented through the company’s “Always Aware” safety program. This program emphasizes safe work practices for individuals and employee teams to think, act and remain safe at all times. It complements the overall safety standards set by Merck where prevention of incidents, accidents and injuries is an ongoing priority.

“Every employee understands the critical importance of producing outstanding job results with zero accidents,” says Brad Wood, President of GreenWood. “We take pride to ensure our employees perform safely while maintaining safe work environments with any type work we do. Through continuous training and education along with a daily emphasis on safety, our team is well-equipped to consistently work safely to reach these milestones that we all enjoy celebrating.”

About GreenWood, Inc.

GreenWood provides integrated maintenance, operations and construction solutions designed to extend the life of critical assets, influence operational efficiencies and deliver bottom line improvements for plants and facilities throughout the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic. We operate under a “Customer-Centered” philosophy where safety performance is always first and our flexibility to respond to customer needs is an ongoing priority as it has been for over 25 years. GreenWood, Inc. is certified as a women-owned business by the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC). For more information, visit www.GreenWoodInc.com.

About Merck

For 125 years, Merck has been a global health care leader working to help the world be well. Merck is known as MSD outside the United States and Canada. Through our prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, and animal health products, we work with customers and operate in more than 140 countries to deliver innovative health solutions. We also demonstrate our commitment to increasing access to health care through far-reaching policies, programs and partnerships. For more information, visit www.Merck.com.

# # #

