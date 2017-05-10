Logic PD Promotes Ankur Tandon to Vice President of Manufacturing

Logic PD, an Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) and Product Development solutions company for the connected digital world, announced today the promotion of Ankur Tandon to Vice President of Manufacturing. Prior to the appointment, Tandon served as the company’s Senior Director of Strategy and Operations.

In his role as Vice President of Manufacturing, Tandon will oversee global manufacturing operations and spearhead efforts to improve operating efficiency with an emphasis on helping customers achieve their strategic growth initiatives. He will report to Logic PD President and CEO Bruce DeWitt.

“Ankur has a deep appreciation and understanding of our customers and the operational strategies we must execute to ensure they thrive and grow within today’s digital environment,” said DeWitt. “I have complete confidence in Ankur’s ability to drive operational excellence and help our customers realize the full potential of Logic PD’s electronics manufacturing services. His expertise in product development coupled with his strategic operational leadership qualities are ideal for this position.”

He will be tasked with driving Logic PD’s aggressive growth strategy, which includes expanding its manufacturing capabilities with additional capital investments at its facility in Eden Prairie, Minn. This strategic effort will help Logic PD better meet the needs of demanding markets such as medical and aerospace/defense, while ensuring that customers benefit from seamlessly integrated services throughout the complete product lifecycle.

Tandon has extensive experience leading cross-functional and highly matrixed teams to achieve financial goals. He joined Logic PD in 2015 as Director of Software Engineering and was promoted to Director of Engineering the same year. In early 2016, his responsibilities expanded to include the strategic and operational enhancement of Logic PD’s operational footprint as Senior Director of Strategy and Operations.

Earlier in his career, Tandon worked for Beckman Coulter, a manufacturer of in-vitro diagnostic systems and laboratory instruments. While there, he led a global team of cross-functional engineers to develop medical device software that improved quality of care and increased on-time delivery rates.

A resident of Edina, Minn., Tandon has an M.B.A. from University of Chicago Booth School of Business and a B.S. in Computer Engineering from Iowa State University.

About Logic PD

Logic PD collaborates with clients to guide them throughout the complete lifecycle of their Design & Engineering and Electronics Manufacturing Services needs to accelerate their growth and capture value. With integrated capabilities in research, design, engineering, quality, regulatory, manufacturing, and aftermarket services, Logic PD helps its clients identify opportunities, reduce risk, and control costs to deliver the next generation of innovative products into the world’s most demanding markets.

###