Indoor Environmental concerns and Safety Issues Close Historic California Church Building

Recently, the Napa Valley Register published a report about the red-tagging of a 145 year-old church building in a small town in California. According to the article, the historic building faces a myriad of challenges to reopen its doors after water damage, mold, asbestos and a number of other safety concerns were found.

Encountering mold and asbestos in older properties is not uncommon. Buildings that were constructed or renovated up until the 1970s often possess a number of asbestos-containing materials that can become a hazard if they are disturbed or have become friable over time. Exposure to asbestos fibers can lead to lung cancer, mesothelioma and asbestosis.

Water damage due to structural leaks or plumbing issues is also quite common in older buildings, especially those that have suffered due to deferred building maintenance. Once moisture or elevated humidity levels occur in an indoor environment, mold can begin to grow quickly. Many building materials, furnishing and personal belongings will support mold growth. Mold can also be an irritant, allergen and asthma trigger for many people.

“California property owners, managers and tenants who live, work or worship in older buildings and are concerned about potential indoor environmental quality issues can turn to EMSL Analytical, Inc. for answers,” said Joseph Frasca, Senior Vice President of Marketing at EMSL Analytical, Inc. “We offer analytical services for mold, asbestos, lead and other potential exposure concerns, including polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs) from caulking compounds and even mercury from old thermostats. In addition to analytical services, EMSL provides all of the sampling supplies necessary and even has easy-to-use test kits for many common indoor exposure concerns.”

