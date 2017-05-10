Jake’s Moving And Storage Announces A Complete Range Of Junk Removal Services Are Available In Preparation For The Summer Moving Season

One of the best ways to make moving less stressful is to clear out unwanted items in advance.

Local moving company, Jake’s Moving and Storage is preparing for the summer moving season by announcing that a full range of junk removal solutions is available throughout the Maryland, DC, and Virginia areas. These junk removal services are intended to help to make moving easier for both residential and commercial moves.

This announcement is in anticipation of an expected increase in requests for moving services during the warmer months. And according to the team and Jake’s, when customers request professional movers, they often request junk removal services as well.

Customers can request both residential and commercial junk removal assistance, as well as storage unit clean outs and professional shredding services.

There is often a noticeable increase in the number of people getting ready to move during the spring and summer months. The professional movers at Jake’s attribute this increase in people relocating to the fact that it is easier to move when the weather is nicer and kids don’t have to start a new school in the middle of the year.

Company management also noted that; “It is important that we are able to offer reliable junk removal to go along with our moving services. After years of experience in the moving industry, we have found that one of the best ways to make moving less stressful is to clear out unwanted items in advance.”

