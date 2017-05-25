A Long Road to Finding Lasting Happiness

Love, joy and peace – these were what she wanted more than anything else, yet she found herself in one heartbreaking situation after another. This account, written by a family (a mother and her two daughters) describes the mother’s life pre- and, mostly, post-World War II. The Nazi reign of Hitler, the miseries she suffered during the war and observing the treatment of the Jewish community are all highlighted in this book. Instead of jubilation when the war was over, the oppression continued as Russian Communism took over East Germany. Also told are her sufferings post-war as a young adult desiring to build her future behind the iron curtain. When she finally escaped Germany to start her life in America, a free country, thinking that escaping would be the solution to find her happiness and the future of her dreams, she found out that it isn’t so.

This book is all about seeking happiness where we thought it likely to be found. However, the author learned that there was even suffering in the places she did not expect. She eventually found out that the suffering in her youth was just a preparation for what real life is, when the oppression is no longer given by those we despise or have no complete control of, but by those people we love.

This book is a must-read to those who are currently under the clouds, those who think that they must be the unluckiest person alive. This is an inspirational book that shows us that finding happiness does not come by changing our circumstances; it shows that we can only find true happiness through a relationship with Christ. It is in that relationship, where love, joy and peace were found and that it continued even when circumstances were difficult.



“The Woman With The German Accent (Leaving Home To Find Happiness)”

Written by Anita Gertrude Plutte

Website: anitaplutte.com

Published by Xulon Press

Published date 2011

Paperback price $20.99



About the Author

Anita Gertrude Plutte passed away December 2016. She considered writing one of her passionate hobbies. She grew up in Germany during the World War II and escaped from East Germany as a young adult searching for peace and happiness. Her hopes of living her dream life in America never became a reality for her. As a result of all the trials and disappointments that came her way, she realized that true happiness could only be found in knowing God and Jesus Christ.