When Instead Of A Helping Hand, We Reach Out With A Helping Smile (Or Laugh)

The world nowadays is becoming dreary, especially for those who are currently feeling depressed. The author points out that the least one can do is to provide humor, may it be a mother struggling with a misbehaving child in public, a stressed-out teenager in line at the grocery store or a stern-faced executive at the water cooler, the people surrounding us need humor and laughter in their lives. Making them happy in our simple ways can be a big help to lessen the burden they are carrying.

The author shares the gift of laughter and how it transformed his life. He used to play pranks when he was a kid, it taught him how humor can be used or misused. As you read on, you will learn how to apply techniques that result in healing humor outcomes for loved ones, experiment with techniques and uplift others through conversational humor.

This book is highly recommended to those who have plans to pursue a career in stand-up comedy, or even in psychology. Even shrinks need this to make their patients deal with depression better. This is also helpful to those who are interested to learn how to be funny, to impress others with their humor.

“Humor Therapy (The Art Of Smiling For Others)”

Written by David Mann

Published by iUniverse

Published date March 12, 2015

Price $12.95



About the author

David Mann is the camp director at Camp Boggy Creek, a Paul Newman Serious Fun facility. He has a master’s degree in therapeutic recreation, is a certified therapeutic recreation specialist, and a certified laughter leader with the World Laughter Tour. He currently presents humor workshops and keynotes on lifting spirits through positive humor.

