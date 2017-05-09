Illustrator Extols the Value of Friendship in Children’s Book

Painter and children’s writer Catherine Follestad has published five books so far, the first of which is “The Itty Bitty Kitty.” This is also the first book in the series, which already consisted of three titles.



“The Itty Bitty Kitty” features the title character, an adorable kitten with ginger or marmalade color, a friendly attitude, and a great smile. Itty Bitty Kitty is small, but she has a big heart. She yearns to make friends with other cats who think she is tiny. But for Itty Bitty Kitty, size is no hindrance in making friends, and it does not measure the sincerity of one’s relationship with others.



Follestad did a great job tackling the theme of friendship in her first book. Making friends is an innate ability of every child who is learning to socialize, and Itty Bitty Kitty happens to be just like any child who just wants to make friends without looking into the things that classify people or separate them from one another. Itty Bitty Kitty captures the innocence of childhood and children’s ability to trust.



Will Itty Bitty Kitty succeed in making friends? Readers should find that out by getting their copy of the book. Follestad’s “The Itty Bitty Kitty” will entertain children and their parents with a heart-warming story about friendship.



“The Itty Bitty Kitty”

Written by Catherine Follestad

Published by Yorkshire Publishing

Published date: February 14, 2012

Paperback price: $8.99



About the Author



Catherine Follestad enjoys writing for children, and loves fantasy and storytelling. She believes play and pretend is an important part of growing up and discovering what one is meant to be. Her books are uplifting and encouraging while promoting an appetite for reading and being creative. “The Itty Bitty Kitty” is the first book she has published and is also the first in “The Itty Bitty Kitty” series.