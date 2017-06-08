Author Reconciles Religion and Reason in New Book

The book can be especially useful for Christians, for those interested in the study of religions or religion in general and for those who are thinking of joining a religion.

Author Frank Nieman leaves to religious and philosophical reference unturned with his thorough and thought-provoking discussion about the relationship between human reason and religion. In his eye-opening book, “RELIGION AND REASON: An Introduction,” he presents an extensive yet balanced discussion of the aspects of religion and reason and their respective roles and significance in our existence.

The book can be especially useful for Christians, for those interested in the study of religions or religion in general and for those who are thinking of joining a religion. It provides a brief and compact study of religion and its place in human life and the role of human reason as the driving force in our quest for the meaning of life.

Without the need for colorful language and exquisite descriptions, Nieman offers well-understood and simple presentations of the topics that we have wondered about at a certain point in our lives: religion and reason. He talks about the topics in simple narrative and conversational manner, which the readers may find comfortable reading. He masterfully interweaves discussions of religion with recent and relevant events. He emphasized the need for religion to open to human reason in order to satisfy the primary human inclination of asking questions and searching for answers about our very existence. He also stressed that an honest religion should also acknowledge the equality of each and every human before God and to one another.

“RELIGION AND REASON: An Introduction” can be a great pick for readers searching for important answers to their religion and life in general. This book is just one of the great and exciting selections displayed at 2017 Book Expo America, held last June 1, 2017.



“RELIGION AND REASON: An Introduction”

Written by Frank Nieman

Published by WestBow Press

Published date June 26, 2015

Paperback price: $21.21

Frank B. Nieman, Honors A.B. (Classical Languages), M.A. (Philosophy), Ph.D. (Theology), was Dean of the School of Applied Theology, an affiliate of the Graduate Theological Union, Berkeley, California, for 29 years. He also taught theology on a graduate level at the Union, as well as at other universities as a Visiting Professor. As a Roman Catholic layman, he spent four years as an evangelist in Fresno, California. He lives with his wife, Mary Margaret, in Pleasant Hill, California.