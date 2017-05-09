Microbial Concerns Exist for Missouri Residents Involved with Flood Cleanup Efforts

Early May brought a series of heavy rainstorms to residents of Missouri and the surrounding region. The Meramec River and many other waterways across the state experienced historic high water marks and hundreds of roads that were closed due to flooding are slowly beginning to reopen.

Unfortunately, the deluge has also resulted in extensive damage to countless homes, businesses and schools. Many property owners have begun the long process of assessing the damage and cleaning up the mess, but residents are being cautioned to be aware of potential hazards that may now be present.

“Floodwaters often contain everything from sewage to chemicals. A wet building can quickly become a breeding ground for mold and bacteria,” said Jason Dobranic, Ph.D., Vice President of Microbiology and Life Sciences at EMSL Analytical, Inc. “Many of the damaged properties have been soaked for a number of days and wet building materials, furnishing and belongings that are not properly dried within 24 to 48 hours can begin to support mold growth. Property owners and tenants should also be on the lookout for mold in places that are out of sight, such as in basements, crawl spaces, wall cavities and attics. Mold can easily become airborne during cleanup and rebuilding efforts. If inhaled, some types can cause disease in people with a weakened or suppressed immune system, trigger asthma in some people and cause allergic reactions in others.”

Many older properties also have health and safety concerns due to the presence of lead-based paints and asbestos-containing materials. Demolition, repair and rebuilding efforts can aerosolize these materials if the proper safety precautions are not in place.

To help identify these and other indoor environmental hazards, EMSL Analytical has laboratories across North America, including a facility in St. Louis to assist flood victims. Sampling supplies, easy-to-use test kits and a comprehensive array of testing services to identify sewage contamination, mold, bacteria, lead, asbestos and other potential contaminants are available. EMSL has sponsored a video about flood cleanup and indoor air quality (IAQ) issues that can be seen at:

https://www.youtube.com/results?search_query=Flood+Cleanup+%26+Indoor+Air+Quality.

For more information about water damage, mold, IAQ or other environmental, health and safety issues, please visit www.EMSL.com or email info@EMSL.com . Indoor environmental test kits can be accessed at www.EMSLTestKits.com. To contact the St. Louis laboratory, call (314) 577-0150.

