Killeen Locksmith Pros Announces Additional Commercial Locksmith Services Are Now Available In Killeen Texas Including Complete Services For High-Tech Lock Systems

Local business, Killeen Locksmith Pros reported the expansion of their commercial locksmith services that are available to businesses in Killeen TX to include installation and repairs for a complete range of high-tech commercial lock systems. This expansion is a result of emerging lock technologies that use high-tech mechanisms to better protect commercial properties.

According to company insiders, new commercial services include installation and repairs of all types of access control systems such as biometric locks, smart locks, card fob locks, pin code access locks, electric strikes, magnetic door locks, automatic door closers, and more.

Company management noted that; “We are so proud of all the hard work and training that our technicians have undergone to be able to keep up with new lock technologies that have developed in recent years. In addition, we have upgraded the equipment in our mobile units to be able to handle any type of job on the spot. We are committed to continuing to expand our services as even more new technologies hit the market. And we take great pride in helping to make commercial properties in Killeen safer.”

About the company: Killeen Locksmith Pros is a licensed, bonded and insured locksmith company that provides 24-hour residential, commercial, and automotive, and emergency locksmith services throughout the Killeen Texas areas. Customers are able to request locksmith services by phone or online and can expect to receive assistance within 30 minutes or less. Visit the company’s website at http://killeentxlocksmith.com/ for more information.