Cherries Blossom as Liberty Slots Player Wins $45,000 in 1 Spin on 3-Reel Mobile Slot Game

Spring has sprung for long time Liberty Slots player Anja T who had an incredible winning spree playing the Crazy Cherry slot game on her iPad recently. As cherry trees spring into blossom all over this month, Anja was already up about $8500 when she decided to increase her bets to $9 per spin. Just after midnight, she hit the jackpot when Crazy Cherry symbols appeared on all three reels across the center pay-line. Anja won $45,000.

“After hitting that jackpot, I just kept on playing! For at least another two hours!” Anja said. “I had so much money I wanted to enjoy it, I had a great night!”



“We’re thrilled for Anja,” said Mark Ramirez, casino manager at Liberty Slots. “What a way to usher in spring! I’m sure she’ll never look at spring blossoms the same again!”



Crazy Cherry is one of several three-reel slots that have been very popular at Liberty Slots, especially for players using smartphones or tablets. Triple Wild Cherry and Triple 10x Wild are also basic games well-suited to the small screen format.



“The relatively simple game layout really lends itself to a smaller screen without losing any of the excitement,” said Ramirez. “But the pay-outs are still full size!”



Until the end of the month, Liberty Slots is giving 20 free spins on another one of their three-reel games, the Cash Grab slot.



20 Free Spins on Cash Grab

Instant coupon: 3X4127F

Valid until May 31, 2017



Cash Grab is available in Liberty Slot’s mobile casino as well as in the download and instant play version of the software. Free spins start automatically once the game is opened.



Liberty Slots offers a wide selection of unique online casino games from WGS and welcomes players from all over the world.



View this online casino news story on YouTube