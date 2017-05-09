$150,000 Jungle Adventure Casino Bonus Giveaway Begins at Intertops Casino

This month Intertops Casino players can join the $150,000 Jungle Adventure and win weekly casino bonuses up to $500 each. Every week until June 12th the casino will award $30,000 in bonuses to frequent players. Random draws for another $5000 each week give occasional players a chance to win as well.



When they play any of the hundreds of games from Realtime Gaming offered by Intertops Casino, players earn points and are ranked on a leaderboard. Every Monday the top 300 players on the scoreboard get casino bonuses up to $500 each.



The top twenty players each week are entered in a draw at the end of the adventure. One of the weekly top twenty players will win an additional $1000 grand prize – a cash prize with no wagering requirements.



“I’m always very excited when I’m in a high position on the leaderboard. I love the competition,” said one regular player. “And of course I’m always eager to get my leaderboard bonus on Monday!”



Jungle Adventure bonus details and current scoreboard rankings are available at http://casinopromotions.intertops.eu/jungle.



Intertops recently launched an all new instant play casino that requires no downloading or installation and a mobile casino where its most popular games are available for players using smartphones and tablets. One of its newest games is the jungle-themed Secret Symbol slot game which has an expanding Wild and a free spins bonus feature with up to 20X prize multipliers. Purrfect Pets, with its adorable puppies and kittens -- and free spins with prize multipliers – is expected to make its debut next week.



