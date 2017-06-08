Adventure Fiction Offers Readers a Glimpse into the Rhodesian Bush War

Guy Quigley’s novel “The Rebel Son” (Infinity, 2011) is one of the very few novels which plot revolves around the brutal Bush War of Rhodesia (now modern-day Zimbabwe). Although the story is just make-believe, the events that influence the plot are real. They are actual historical events, and they represent the temperament of the times.



“The Rebel Son” features the protagonist Jake Fallon, a young and wealthy White American who is also a Vietnam War veteran. He goes on a hunting trip to Africa with his buddy Brian, and there he falls in love with Sarah, a beautiful African woman whom he later takes as his wife.



It was troubled times in Rhodesia, where the Bush War (or the Zimbabwe War of Liberation) is taking place. African nationalist guerrillas wage a civil war against the predominantly white Rhodesian government. The tension builds up when the guerrillas shoot down a commercial aircraft and brutally kill Brian. Jake sends Sarah to live with his family in Pennsylvania and joins the Rhodesian military to avenge his friend’s death. What happens after Jake exacts revenge on his friend’s killers is for the readers to find out. A gripping and intense story awaits them in “The Rebel Son.”



History buffs will not fail to recognize the histories behind the book’s events. The shooting down of the commercial aircraft actually refers to the attacks on two civilian airliners by African guerrillas using missiles supplied to them by the Soviet Union. In fact, the Rhodesian Bush War was part of the Cold War, with the guerrillas being influenced by the socialism of the Soviet Union.



The racist bigotry experienced by Sarah from Jake’s mother also reflects the racism of the times. The issue of race played a major role in fanning the flames of many civil wars in Africa, particularly the Bush War.



For readers who would like to read a good adventure story while reflecting on the lessons of history, “The Rebel Son” is highly recommended. The novel, a grand jury winner at the La Noir Novel, Film and Script Festival MMXVI (2016), was recently featured at the 2017 BookExpo America held last June 1-4, 2017. The book is available in Hardcover, Kindle and Audiobook in Amazon.



“The Rebel Son”

Written by Guy Quigley

Published by Infinity Publishing

Published date: August 29, 2011

Paperback price: $25.95



About the Author



Guy Quigley was born in Ireland and hails from a third-generation Irish thespian and musical family. He and his wife, Wendy, relocated to the United States in 1983. They have three children and five grandchildren. He is a graduate of CBS in Ireland. In writing his novel “The Rebel Son,” Guy drew heavily on his life experiences in Africa, which include ownership of a cattle estate in Zambia. He owned and operated a real estate company in Salisbury (Harare City), Rhodesia (Zimbabwe) and acquired a private pilot’s license for travel between cattle estates in Zambia and offices in Rhodesia. He was forced to cease operations due to the explosive Liberation War. Learn more at http://guyquigley.com/