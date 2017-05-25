Brett Diffley Writes Thrilling, Heart-Pounding Follow-Up to the “Davenport” Series

Fans of the “Davenport” thriller series, rejoice. Author Brett Diffley published a riveting follow up to 2014’s “Perfect Plan II.” “Black Tide,” the third installed published last March 2017 by BookLocker, features a complex plot and an additional storyline, which teasingly sets the stage for book 4, “Black Dawn,” also due out in 2017.



A new adventure awaits the Reed Davenport, True John, and Crude Technologies when they clean up an oil spill near the San Juan Islands off the Washington Coast. They find a mysterious object floating in the sea, which happens to be a World War II-era torpedo created by the Nazis. Despite the precautions taken, the vintage bomb explodes, causing two fatalities. Reed and True John investigate the mystery of the World War II relic, and the two men are shocked to have discovered the original source of the Black Plague that wiped out 60% of Europe’s population in the 14th century. They never imagined the Nazis would utilize such material to carry out a catastrophe greater than the Holocaust. The Nazis lost the war and were defeated, but someone intends to carry out the original mission.



Can Reed and True John prevent another Black Death outbreak from happening? Readers will have to find that out when they get their copy of Diffley’s “Black Tide.”



“Black Tide” is one of the many books that will appear at the upcoming 2017 Book Expo America on June 1 to 3, 2017.





“Black Tide”

Written by Brett Diffley

Published by BookLocker

Published date: March 10, 2017

Paperback price: $21.95



About The Author



Brett Diffley was born in Anchorage, Alaska and raised in Tri-Cities, Washington. Brett is not only a writer but also a fixed-wing pilot, helicopter flight instructor, commercial diver, professional dog trainer, self-employed entrepreneur (patented a line of water toys and wake training-board), commercial crab fisherman in Alaska, and commercial fisherman in several areas. His motto is “Adventure lurks in the soul of each of us to varying degrees, and there are some of us that seek it out, making us better for it.” It’s these experiences that give him incites as a writer, and it’s his overwhelming creativity that makes him a great story teller. Brett currently lives in Black Diamond, Washington.