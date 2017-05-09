P&R Dental Strategies Relocates Headquarters

The new office gives us the perfect facility for our team to continue to deliver exceptional customer service as we support our clients’ strategic objectives to contain costs, reduce fraud, improve efficiencies, increase transparency and improve outcomes using our best-in-class dental informatics solutions." — Paul T. Sheils, CEO, P&R Dental Strategies

P&R Dental Strategies, LLC, the premier dental insights company delivering customized, actionable business intelligence to support a variety of dental payer objectives, today announced their move to a new headquarters in Hamilton, New Jersey, effective April 15, 2017. The move to a state-of-the-art office consolidates the company’s operations, management and customer service teams in one place, allowing greater efficiency and the ability to continue providing superior customer service to dental payers.

P&R Dental Strategies’ new office is located in the American Metro Center, an historic glass and brick building that was once the manufacturing facility for American Standard Company directly opposite the train station in Hamilton, NJ. Located 35 miles north of Philadelphia and 70 miles south of New York City, the new office is strategically situated to enable the company to continue to grow, support clients and recruit talent.

Paul T. Sheils, CEO of P&R Dental Strategies, said: “Our move into a beautiful, functional new office space is very exciting for our team. With room for future growth, the new office gives us the perfect facility for our team to continue to deliver exceptional customer service as we support our clients’ strategic objectives to contain costs, reduce fraud, improve efficiencies, increase transparency and improve outcomes using our best-in-class dental informatics solutions.”

For more information about P&R Dental Strategies visit http://www.pandrdental.com

For business inquiries, please contact P&R Dental Strategies Business Development at +1.856.986.6216 or email insights@PandRDental.com

P&R Dental Strategies, LLC

300 American Metro Boulevard

Suite 190

Hamilton, NJ 08619