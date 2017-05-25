The Devastating Effect Of Black Market Adoption

The storyline is centered on the reality of black market adoption and the devastating effect it has on the victims’ families. In her novel, “The Blanket Is Blue (A Story Of Black Market Adoption),” Doris gave a superb way of making the story feel like it was actually happening. It makes readers be very conscious on the possibilities of such a crime within their community.

“The Blanket Is Blue (A Story Of Black Market Adoption)” is the story about the obsessive desire of a woman to want to possess a child of her own, to ease the pain of loneliness and to remedy her insecurities as a mother. Robyn wanted a baby so badly because all of her friends in the country club have babies, leaving her with nothing to show off. They then went to a lawyer who specializes in so-called legal adoptions. Unknowingly, they fell for the trap of George Marshall, a law school dropout with the cunning ability to manipulate and squeeze money out of people who want to adopt a child. Money is never an issue for the Winslows, but what they didn’t know is that a family will suffer a loss for their gain.

A truly magnificent novel that touches the reality of such heinous crimes that could lead to results that could affect not only the children, but their respective families as well, in the near future. “The Blanket Is Blue (A Story Of Black Market Adoption)” is recommended to avid readers of mystery novels.

“The Blanket Is Blue (A Story Of Black Market Adoption)” is expected to be displayed at the coming 2017 Book Expo America, which will be held on June 1, 2017.



“The Blanket Is Blue (A Story Of Black Market Adoption)”

Written by Doris Lafrenz

Published by Balboa Press

Published date September 8, 2014

Paperback price: $20.99



About the author

Doris Lafrenz was born in Sioux City, Iowa. She wrote the novels “The Boy Who Grew in the Shade,” “Vote for Murder,” “The Blanket is Blue” and “Murder in the Jury Box.”