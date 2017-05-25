When Your Life Is Suddenly Turned Around In Just A Flash

This is a truly interesting novel about the life of a teenager and her relationship with her mother after the tragic accident that took away her father’s life. After her father’s death, her relationship with her mother went downhill fast when she turned to alcohol for solace.



“Kiss Me Goodbye” also portrays the love story between the main characters during her survival in the great apocalypse caused by the collision of an asteroid and the earth. She survived due to the kind heart of Adam, who saved her. Unfortunately, his family has shown extreme dislike at her. What happens next is left to your imagination. You better grab a copy now.



“Kiss Me Goodbye” has the capability to grab the attention of the readers. It was well-written and the combination of the different genres rolled into one novel is really amazing. The readers would crave for more. The author has really outdone herself in writing this epic novel.



The novel, “Kiss Me Goodbye,” is a must-have and is highly recommended to those who enjoy romance novels and the like. The intricate mixing of romance and fiction is superb and well-done.



“Kiss Me Goodbye” will soon be displayed at the upcoming 2017 Book Expo America this coming June1, 2017. Save the date and be there!



“Kiss Me Goodbye”

Written by Serena Crosland

Published by Trafford Publishing

Published date November 28, 2012

Paperback price: $30.25



About the author

Serena Crosland was born and raised in Chandler, Arizona. She is currently a nurse. Like every author, she enjoys a good book and hopes to make a contribution to the field of literature. “Kiss Me Goodbye” is her first novel and she is currently working on more.