Cuban Poet Rhymes on A Variety of Subjects, But He’s Only Speaking His Mind

Luis Estable has lots of things to say, and this he does through poetry. In his collection titled “Simply My Mind” (Dorrance Publishing, 2010), the Cuban immigrant rhymes about love and nature, among other topics, in simple yet powerful language.



“Simply My Mind” is a small book of poems, but the subjects are deep and endearing. Each line holds not only a thought to ponder but also a declaration of appreciation of life and nature. Every word counts in Estable’s poems, and emotions overflow. Even people who are not much into poetry should be able to grasp the meaning and emotion of Estable’s poems. It’s not hard to understand them.



Estable’s poems are simple yet thought-provoking and fun for English subject students, poetry lovers, caffeine addicts, and street folks to enjoy and reflect upon. In Estable we see a poet who does not rhyme to impress but to express. He is after all just speaking his mind.



Estable’s “Simply My Mind” was one of the many books that appeared at the recently concluded 2017 Book Expo America.



“Simply My Mind”

Written by Luis A. Estable

Published by Dorrance Publishing

Published date: September 21, 2010

Paperback price: $10.00



About the Author

Luis A. Estable was born in Cuba, and he currently resides in Spokane, Washington, where he is pursuing a degree from Spokane Falls Community College. He has been a poet for more than twenty years and has been published in magazines and anthologies and received several awards in the process. Among the type of poetry that he writes are sonnets, songs, haikus, children`s verses, free style and so forth. Estable likes reading, writing, and thinking about subjects such as God, the nature of good, the coming of evil into the world, among other things. He plans to continue his education by earning a graduate degree.