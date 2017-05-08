Water Tests Indicate High Levels of Lead and Copper at a Northern California County Correctional Center

Recently, The Sacramento Bee published an article about the results of water tests recently taken at a correctional center in Northern California. According to the article, high levels of both lead and copper were detected in water samples from the facility.

County health officials have advised the sheriff’s department to provide another source of drinking water until the issue is resolved. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) reportedly transferred over 130 detainees out of the facility.

Lead is rarely found in source water. When it is detected at elevated levels in drinking water, it is typically due to the toxic heavy metal leaching from plumbing materials from the affected building or from the water service line used to bring water from the main into the structure. Even at low levels, lead may cause a range of health effects, including behavioral problems and learning disabilities, high blood pressure, kidney problems and other issues.

Although absorbing small amounts of copper is essential for good health, exposure to high levels can be harmful. Ingesting high levels of copper can cause nausea, vomiting and diarrhea. Very-high doses of copper can cause damage to the liver and kidneys, and could even cause death according to the Agency for Toxic Substances & Disease Registry (ATSDR).

“The report of high levels of lead and copper found in this facility’s drinking water is a good reminder to everyone in California that a home or building’s pipes and plumbing materials can alter what is in the water that flows from their faucet,” said Joseph Frasca, Senior Vice President of Marketing at EMSL Analytical, Inc. “At EMSL Analytical, Inc., we answer people’s questions about what they are being exposed to in the water they use every day through comprehensive testing services. EMSL provides all of the sampling supplies necessary and even offers an easy-to-use Drinking Water Test Kit.”

