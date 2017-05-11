Contec Global Group Retains Amsterdam Group Public Relations

Contec Global Group, a robust, technologically-innovative enterprise recently profiled in ’Forbes International’ and ‘CNN Quest on Business’, hosting offices on four continents around the world, has retained Amsterdam Group Public Relations Inc. (AGPR) and its partner enterprise, Afrikea to collaborate on expanding Contec Global via showcasing the brand’s distinct portfolio encapsulating financial technology production / services, agribusiness, identification hardware and software, luxury automotive manufacturing (Wiesmann) and hospitality across Pan-African markets and tactically around the world.

“Contec Global Group, and its subsidiaries such as AfriOne, Contec Agro and NowNow, champion providing dynamic solutions to the challenges inherent in doing business in emerging economies,“ said Managing Director of Contec Global Group, Roheen Berry.

”We hold in high regard our strategic partners in both the public and private sector who celebrate our brand’s pragmatic acumen in facilitating these solutions and look forward to collaborating with Amsterdam Group’s International Team in expanding this network. We aim to present both our achievements and our ambitions to global stakeholders.”

Amsterdam Group is a boutique international public relations firm, offering services to clients in fields such as government relations, digital branding, media engagement and crisis management. Its accountable and client-focused manner allows the agency to leverage in malleable fashion governmental and corporate client profiles alike to the betterment of their developmental agendas in an array of industries.

“The wide-ranging impact of Contec Global Group makes for an exciting partnership and one that we proudly welcome. I have great respect for the enterprise and its predictive mentality; in unprecedented fashion, foreseeing demand and facilitating supply,” stated founder and managing partner, Sam Amsterdam. “We refer to ourselves as a ‘Next-Generation’ firm in our own right, pushing forward through both traditional and non-traditional methods, in order to articulate our clients’ narratives and ensure their goals are met.

In a moment in which markets in Africa and the developing world are struggling with complex challenges, we see Contec Global Group delivering innovative solutions and making a real difference through direct empowerment. Indeed we are looking forward to a very positive collaboration.”

Following the successful public launch of Contec Global Group subsidiary enterprise AfriOne, Nigeria’s first in-country-produced smartphone, the contemporary offering of the conglomerate aims to be highlighted, documenting in ongoing fashion their next-generation responses to the challenges of globalization, while fostering unprecedented partnerships throughout.

Contec Global Group will remain symbolically, if no doubt tangibly, at the precipice of emerging market technological transformation.

About Contec Global Group

http://ContecGlobal.com



Contec Global has an internationally-established presence as specialists in arenas such as security and identification technologies, agribusiness, mobile technology, automotive manufacturing and hospitality, offering state-of-the-art solutions benefitting the empowerment of individuals and communities across Pan-African markets, with reverberations around the world.



The socially-responsible Contec Global Group business vision and celebrated network of international partnerships together embrace the unique concept of fulfilling the challenging infrastructure needs at the national, intercontinental and global socioeconomic increments through the execution of turn-key solutions and welcomes engaging with its present and future clientele.



About Amsterdam Group Public Relations Inc. / Afrikea

http://www.AmsterdamGroup.net / http://Afrikea.com



Founded in 2006, Amsterdam Group Public Relations Inc., a multifaceted communications consultancy, was crated to strike a balance between contemporary internet branding and cutting-edge, next-generation social media engagement on the one hand, coupled with the established practice of media relations and traditional thought leadership promotion on the other. Incorporated in Toronto, Canada, Amsterdam Group has a broad history of activity in Europe, North America, Eurasia, Latin America, Africa and Asia.



Afrikea is a boutique communications consultancy enterprise and partner to Amsterdam Group, specialising in advising clients in navigating complex issues in Africa and other related emerging markets. Their services include media relations, government relations, investor relations, crisis communications, political campaigns, digital and social media strategy, and litigation ’PR’.

The company Founders have a unparalleled track record of high-level engagements in countries such as Guinea, Nigeria, South Africa, Zambia, Swaziland and Zimbabwe. Afrikea also maintains a broad network of affiliates across a number of other markets.

The firm specialises and prides itself in representing both foreign investors and local actors in addressing reputation issues, raising awareness of pertinent matters before key stakeholders and advancing client agendas through innovative solutions.



Contec Global Group, http://www.ContecGlobal.com

Amsterdam Group / Afrikea, http://AmsterdamGroup.net