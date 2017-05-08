Olympic Hero Pledges Support to Charles Baldwin with Not Just Travel as they Strive For Gold Success

CLB Global Travel Ltd., a Not Just Travel franchise based in Watford, is proud to announce that Olympic Gold Medalist, Daley Thompson, is the new “brand ambassador” and public face of the company.

“We have been a franchisee of Not Just Travel for less than a year, and it’s because of their undisputable support that we have grown, strength upon strength, in our business,” says Charles Baldwin, Managing Director at CLB Global Travel Ltd. “They have provided us with the knowledge and support to grow our travel business. Whilst we work independently, we also share in the successes and brand strength of Not Just Travel, which we can now excitingly say introduces Daley Thompson to our team as the new brand ambassador.”

Daley Thompson states: “It is an absolute pleasure to be working with the whole team within Not Just Travel, they have such a passion for the work that they do. Talking personally with Charles Baldwin, within the franchise I discovered the real people behind the business and how hard they work to bring the best for their clients. There is such vision, passion, dedication and inspiration.”

Charles Baldwin says: “I am delighted that Daley Thompson has joined our team. He is an invaluable addition to our company and, of course, a hero of mine. I am sure he will help us strive for even more future success, with his entrepreneurial, mentoring and coaching skills there is no better person to help us deliver even better results and of course the perfect holiday options for our customers.”