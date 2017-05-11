“Think and Grow Rich for Inventors,” An Amazon Best-Selling Book is Free For One More Day (05/12/2017)

Best Seller Publishing announces the release of John Rizvi’s new book, “Think and Grow Rich for Inventors.” It will be available for free download in the Amazon Kindle Store for one more day on May 12th.

“Think and Grow Rich for Inventors” is the bestselling self-help book of all time. Now, patent attorney John Rizvi applies a unique twist to the lessons Napoleon Hill offered to millions of would-be entrepreneurs, making them relevant to inventors and innovators of all stripes. John has helped hundreds of inventors in realizing their dreams, from modest success stories to clients who sold their intellectual property for hundreds of millions of dollars.

“Think and Grow Rich for Inventors” is the distilled essence of John’s experience over nearly two decades of directly and personally guiding inventors through the often frustrating process of obtaining a patent in the US and abroad while working to understand the deeper passions that dive them. He brings a personal touch to the ideas Napoleon Hill codified, describing his own experiences with these principles in unflinching, often humorous, sometimes self-mocking, always thought-provoking terms.

“Think and Grow Rich for Inventors” is geared specifically toward people with big ideas and the drive to make them reality. If you have an idea or a dream, this may be the most important book you ever read, filled with hard-nosed, practical advice and commentary drawn from observing the best and brightest America has produced. This book is not a manual but a road map to help the dreamer, the creator and the inventor harness their potential and change their lives by tapping into the power locked within themselves.

“Think and Grow Rich for Inventors” by John Rizvi will be free and available for download on Amazon for 1 more day (05/12/2017) at: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01MSAKM5W. “Think and Grow Rich for Inventors” has a 5.0-star rating on Amazon.com. Here’s what some people are saying:

“After watching “Shark Tank” on network TV, it seems as if anyone with a good idea can be a successful inventor. However, it takes a lot of hard work, direction, and the correct guidance to actually achieve success in the inventor’s world. This book does an excellent job guiding an inventor through the process that starts from an idea to its successful execution. If you have an idea, this book helps you learn the do’s and don’ts that will help get you to the finish line. The book is well organized and the writing style is interesting and interspersed with anecdotes and the author’s personal experiences as an experienced patent attorney.” – Kim R.

“I work with entrepreneurs all day too. Some of those entrepreneurs are inventors. Sometimes I can’t help them break through and grab the mindset that’s needed to actually succeed. This book has given me a great deal of insight into the mind of the inventor and how they can dig deeper within themselves to find the motivating factor within that will drive them to stick with the passion. I’m excited for this to be a gift I give to my inventor clients.” – Alejandro Miranda

About the Author:

John Rizvi is a Registered and Board Certified Patent Attorney, Adjunct Professor of Intellectual Property Law, recognized Ted Talker, and featured speaker on topics relating to inventing and patents.

He perfected his craft at one of the most prestigious and revered patent law firms in the world - a firm that counts Bell, Edison, the Wright Brothers and Ford among its distinguished list of famous inventor clients.

Instead of working directly with inventors, however, he found that his time was spent mostly in meetings with in-house lawyers of large, institutional, and corporate clients.

As such, John formed his own law firm 16 years ago so he could work directly with inventors and entrepreneurs in protecting their ideas.