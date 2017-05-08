Best Selling Book, “Think and Grow Rich for Inventors,” Is Now Free on Amazon for 5 Days (until 05/12/2017)

Best Seller Publishing announces the release of John Rizvi’s new book, “Think and Grow Rich for Inventors.” It will be available for free download in the Amazon Kindle Store on May 8th.

“Think and Grow Rich for Inventors” is the bestselling self-help book of all time. Now, patent attorney John Rizvi applies a unique twist to the lessons Napoleon Hill offered to millions of would-be entrepreneurs, making them relevant to inventors and innovators of all stripes. John has helped hundreds of inventors in realizing their dreams, from modest success stories to clients who sold their intellectual property for hundreds of millions of dollars.

“Think and Grow Rich for Inventors” is the distilled essence of John’s experience over nearly two decades of directly and personally guiding inventors through the often frustrating process of obtaining a patent in the US and abroad while working to understand the deeper passions that dive them. He brings a personal touch to the ideas Napoleon Hill codified, describing his own experiences with these principles in unflinching, often humorous, sometimes self-mocking, always thought-provoking terms.

“Think and Grow Rich for Inventors” is geared specifically toward people with big ideas and the drive to make them reality. If you have an idea or a dream, this may be the most important book you ever read, filled with hard-nosed, practical advice and commentary drawn from observing the best and brightest America has produced. This book is not a manual but a road map to help the dreamer, the creator and the inventor harness their potential and change their lives by tapping into the power locked within themselves.

“Think and Grow Rich for Inventors” by John Rizvi will be free and available for download on Amazon for 5 days (05/08/2017 – 05/12/2017) at: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01MSAKM5W. “Think and Grow Rich for Inventors” has a 5.0-star rating on Amazon.com. Here’s what some people are saying:

“John’s book is THE guide, a MUST read for any inventor who wants to build the proper foundation, first, before bringing their invention to the market. Many inventors fail to put a few key pieces of the puzzle in place early on and it can be very costly later on as a result. John will not only show you how to protect your idea and profit from it, but will show you how to build the right business foundation for your idea as well. Get this book if you’re serious about your invention.” – Andrew Cass

“I found this book very helpful to aspire me to reach my goals and fulfill my dreams with my innovation. Easy to follow and very helpful to mapping out a plan.” – Jake O.

For More Information:

For more questions or to schedule an interview about this press release please contact Rebecca, Author Liaison, at (626) 765-9750 or email info@bestsellerpublishing.org .

Best Seller Publishing is a Los Angeles Publishing Company dedicated to helping business owners and entrepreneurs become “the hunted” with their best-selling books.

About the Author:

John Rizvi is a Registered and Board Certified Patent Attorney, Adjunct Professor of Intellectual Property Law, recognized Ted Talker, and featured speaker on topics relating to inventing and patents.

He perfected his craft at one of the most prestigious and revered patent law firms in the world - a firm that counts Bell, Edison, the Wright Brothers and Ford among its distinguished list of famous inventor clients.

Instead of working directly with inventors, however, he found that his time was spent mostly in meetings with in-house lawyers of large, institutional, and corporate clients.

As such, John formed his own law firm 16 years ago so he could work directly with inventors and entrepreneurs in protecting their ideas.