John Rizvi’s “Think and Grow Rich for Inventors” - Free Download Tomorrow (05/08/2017)

Best Seller Publishing announces the release of John Rizvi’s new book, “Think and Grow Rich for Inventors.” It will be available for free download in the Amazon Kindle Store on May 8th.

“Think and Grow Rich for Inventors” is the bestselling self-help book of all time. Now, patent attorney John Rizvi applies a unique twist to the lessons Napoleon Hill offered to millions of would-be entrepreneurs, making them relevant to inventors and innovators of all stripes. John has helped hundreds of inventors in realizing their dreams, from modest success stories to clients who sold their intellectual property for hundreds of millions of dollars.

“Think and Grow Rich for Inventors” is the distilled essence of John’s experience over nearly two decades of directly and personally guiding inventors through the often frustrating process of obtaining a patent in the US and abroad while working to understand the deeper passions that dive them. He brings a personal touch to the ideas Napoleon Hill codified, describing his own experiences with these principles in unflinching, often humorous, sometimes self-mocking, always thought-provoking terms.

“Think and Grow Rich for Inventors” is geared specifically toward people with big ideas and the drive to make them reality. If you have an idea or a dream, this may be the most important book you ever read, filled with hard-nosed, practical advice and commentary drawn from observing the best and brightest America has produced. This book is not a manual but a road map to help the dreamer, the creator and the inventor harness their potential and change their lives by tapping into the power locked within themselves.

“Think and Grow Rich for Inventors” by John Rizvi will be free and available for download on Amazon for 5 days (05/08/2017 – 05/12/2017) at: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01MSAKM5W. “Think and Grow Rich for Inventors” has a 5.0-star rating on Amazon.com. Here’s what some people are saying:

“Full of hard-nosed, common-sense advice, “Think and Grow Rich for Inventors” is designed for anyone who seeks to disrupt the system, shake up the status quo and change their world.

From the practical aspects of developing a Master Mind and planning the way forward to considerations of how sexuality and the subconscious influence the innovative spirit, John Rizvi speaks with a clear authority and unflinching honesty about how he has applied, and misapplied, these principles in his own life as well as how he has seen others do so.

If you truly seek the capacity to think beyond what you have now to what you could have, this updated take on Napoleon Hill’s landmark bestseller needs to be on your Kindle. Full of practical, pragmatic advice and application, this book is an invaluable roadmap for everyone struggling with the need to innovate and the fear of failure. This may be the last self-help book you ever buy, because it’s the last one you’ll ever need!” – J.S. Wayne

“Enjoyable book for inventors and entrepreneurs. The book provides useful recommendations to motivate inventors and help them pursue their dream of putting their invention into practice. The book also provides easy-to-understand, yet accurate and precise, teachings on patents. I also liked how the author provides his own positive and negative life experiences to support the points he is making. I would honestly recommend this book to individual inventors searching for trustworthy and useful guidance.” – Ana Delmas

For More Information:

For more questions or to schedule an interview about this press release please contact Rebecca, Author Liaison, at (626) 765-9750 or email info@bestsellerpublishing.org .

Best Seller Publishing is a Los Angeles Publishing Company dedicated to helping business owners and entrepreneurs become “the hunted” with their best-selling books.

About the Author:

John Rizvi is a Registered and Board Certified Patent Attorney, Adjunct Professor of Intellectual Property Law, recognized Ted Talker, and featured speaker on topics relating to inventing and patents.

He perfected his craft at one of the most prestigious and revered patent law firms in the world - a firm that counts Bell, Edison, the Wright Brothers and Ford among its distinguished list of famous inventor clients.

Instead of working directly with inventors, however, he found that his time was spent mostly in meetings with in-house lawyers of large, institutional, and corporate clients.

As such, John formed his own law firm 16 years ago so he could work directly with inventors and entrepreneurs in protecting their ideas.