Of Murder, Mystery, and Mosquitoes

James R. Frazee, PhD, bridge instructor, and passionate cook, has released his debut novel, The Mosquito Bites: A Mystery Novel. This first foray into fiction was inspired by Frazee’s experiences while working at a chemical company.



In The Mosquito Bites, protagonist Alex Gregory finds himself in a precarious situation upon starting his first job at Sterling Chemicals. His first assignment is to work on a new million-dollar pesticide which, he slowly discovers, may cause a chemical cataclysm the likes of which no one has ever seen before. He must expose Sterling Chemicals in order to protect thousands of innocent lives and the lives of generations to come—even if it means risking his own.



“I could not put it down until I found out what would happen. The characters are nicely developed, and I’d enjoy spending another book or two with them,” says Deborah, an Amazon customer.



The Mosquito Bites: A Mystery Novel

Written by Dr. James R. Frazee

About the Author



Dr. James R. Frazee received his doctorate from Purdue University in Lafayette, Indiana. Today he is retired, living and writing in New York City. An avid cook and talented bridge player, he has published two nonfiction books, Beginning Bridge by the Numbers and Quick and Healthy Recipes from the Store. The Mosquito Bites is his first novel.



