The PMC 1003 Machine Forms 20-ounce Promotional Cups From RENEWABLE PE Coated Paperboard at INTERPACK 2017

Paper Machinery Corporation is recognized as a global leader in the design and manufacturing of cup and container forming machines. The PMC 1003 machine featured at PMC’s booth in Hall 11/C56 at Interpack 2017 is forming sustainable cups with the fully renewable paperboard, Cupforma Natura by Stora Enso.

“We are excited to form these environmentally friendly cups with our PMC 1003 machine,” stated Scott Eveland, PMC’s Vice President of International Sales. “The PMC 1003 produces paper cups and containers at speeds up to 330 CPM. This allows converters to complete large capacity runs faster with a reduced energy footprint. The PE Green coated Cupforma Natura paperboard we’re using at Interpack is Stora Enso’s newest, most advanced material for sustainable cups.”



The PMC 1003 cup forming machine meets the needs of high-volume paper cup and container converters providing greater efficiency for reduced energy consumption and lower production costs. The PMC 1003 integrates servo and cam technology to reduce inertia for exceptionally fast, efficient production. In addition to speed efficiencies, PMC machines incorporate resource reduction features that minimize oil consumption, electricity and compressed air usage and reduce scrap material waste.

PMC considers renewable cup and container forming a key factor in protecting the environment. PE Green coated Cupforma Natura by Stora Enso is an excellent material choice for sustainable solutions. PE Green coating provides the same high level of protection and functionality as standard polyethylene-coating, but in a fully sustainable form.

Cups made of Cupforma Natura are light, yet highly functional, thanks to the ideal structure of the board: three virgin-fiber, sulphate pulp layers, with the middle layer enhanced with CTMP (Chemi-Thermo-Mechanical Pulp). This structure enables lighter basis weight for the material, which in turn means higher material efficiency. Cupforma Natura is also fully recyclable, which makes it the economical and the ecological choice for hot and cold drinking cups and a wide range of other food packages.

“Sustainability is woven into our long-term corporate strategy,” stated Eveland. “We are continually engineering new features into our machines to reduce energy consumption and identifying effective recyclable materials for cup formation in addition to refitting our facility to reduce our own carbon footprint.”



PMC recognizes that corporate sustainability is not only a better way to treat the environment, but also a better way of doing business. The company is focused on environmental, economical and social sustainability.



About Paper Machinery Corporation

Paper Machinery Corporation (PMC) is the world’s leading source of forming machines for paperboard cups, containers, and custom packages. PMC manufactures dependable, high quality forming machines for converters and end users and has more than 3,000 installations worldwide. PMC’s corporate headquarters and manufacturing facility is located in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, U.S.A. This facility houses engineering, service, machining centers, as well as machine assembly. PMC is an employee owned company. For more information, visit www.papermc.com or call Donna Lehto at 414-362-8231.



About Stora Enso

Stora Enso is a leading provider of renewable solutions in packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions and paper on global markets. The group employs some 25 000 employees in more than 35 countries, and its sales in 2016 were EUR 9.8 billion. Stora Enso aims to replace fossil based materials by innovating and developing new products and services based on wood and other renewable materials. Stora Enso is committed to sustainable forest management, and to efficiency in operations. All raw materials come from legal and traceable forest sources. For more information, visit www.storaenso.com or call Päivi Jokinen at +358 40 743 6176.