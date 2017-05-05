Asthma Awareness Month and Identifying Asthma Triggers

May is recognized as Asthma Awareness Month and May 2nd is World Asthma Day. It is a time for people with asthma and organizations dedicated to asthma control to join together to increase awareness and improve the lives of these people.

In the United States, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that 9 people tragically die from asthma each day. Throughout the country, over 24 million people have the chronic lung disease and the annual cost to the nation is estimated at $56 billion each year.

According to the CDC, an asthma attack may include coughing, chest tightness, wheezing and trouble breathing. The attack happens in the body’s airways, which are the paths that carry air to the lungs. As the air moves through the lungs, the airways become smaller. During an asthma attack, the sides of the airways in the lungs swell, causing the passages to shrink. Less air gets in and out of the lungs, and mucous that the body makes clogs up the airways even more.

“For people diagnosed with asthma, avoiding asthma triggers that can cause an attack is important for managing the condition,” said Jason Dobranic, Ph.D., Vice President of Microbiology and Life Sciences at EMSL Analytical, Inc. “Some of the most common triggers listed by the CDC include tobacco smoke, dust mites, outdoor air pollution, cockroach allergen, animal dander, mold, pollen, smoke from burning wood or grass, and breathing various chemicals.”

Fortunately, there are indoor environmental tests available to identify known asthma triggers. EMSL offers comprehensive air and indoor environmental testing services, sampling supplies and easy-to-use test kits. EMSL also recently sponsored an educational video about what happens during an asthma attack that can be seen at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D_-gETZ7cfU.

To learn more about environmental asthma trigger testing services or other indoor air quality issues, please visit www.EMSL.com, email info@EMSL.com or call (800) 220-3675. To access indoor environmental quality test kits, please visit www.EMSLTestKits.com.

