Fashion Design Sketchbook Enables Visualization of Ideas

Fashion design is a skill that entails a lot of creativity, time, hard work, and practice. Author Jeannie Weiss’s Clothing Designers Sketch Pad offers an avenue that helps budding fashion designers to practice their craft.



The helpful and inspirational book gives out tips on making design concepts come to life on paper. It comes with repeated pages of simple-lined torsos, with three on each page. The templates allow readers to sketch in both the front and back views. Designers can draw any design they have in mind: from gowns, to shorts. With the book, the design possibilities are almost endless.



Clothing Designers Sketch Pad is a book that helps bring out the creativity of fashion-design aspirants of all ages, providing easy ways to sketch ideas. With a pencil, eraser, and colored pencils in hand, a reader’s simple sketch may become the next big thing in fashion.



To know more about the book, visit www.designersketchpad.com.





Paperback | $8.99



Book copies are available at www.amazon.com, www.barnesandnoble.com, and other online book retailers.





About the Author



Jeannie Weiss is the youngest of four siblings. She resided in the town of Catskill in upstate New York before moving to San Diego after her graduation. The author has been involved in the mobile flower business for over twenty-seven years. Her other interests include sewing, knitting, and designing. She is also fond of taking care of cats.

