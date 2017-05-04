The Magic of Poetry Inspired by the World

A reflection of the world he has seen throughout his life, Bruce Charles Kirrage puts it all on paper in his poetry book, Wizardry of Women.



This delightful collection of poetry offers a unique view of the world. The author draws inspiration from the philosophies of his beliefs in Christianity and Zoroastrianism, and dives deep into the exploration of the human mind. Highly original, his work plays with the concepts of passion in humans and animals in nature, an understanding of happiness, and an interpretation of worldly events. Honest, raw, and artful, this book is a must-have for poetry lovers.



Wizardry of Women

Written by Bruce Charles Kirrage

About the Author



Bruce Charles Kirrage, among other things, is a poet. Born in Singapore in 1953, he moved around the world until settling permanently in the United Kingdom in 1966. A writer since 1977, Bruce has published poems, children’s stories, and other writing that have been endorsed by medical consultants. He currently lives in Norfolk, England.

