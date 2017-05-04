Author Brings Social Awareness on Political Issues through His Book

In The Solution: Repairing Our Broken Political System, author Michael Stockdell vents his displeasure on the current state of the United States. He questions how our political structure works and why our political problems remain unsolved.



This four-part book enumerates the reasons why big government cannot succeed and provides examples of several particularly egregious programmatic failures. Then he presents practical ways to fix the system by changing the political organization as spelled out in the Constitution and revisiting many existing policies.



“The more complex regulations get, the harder it is for the good guys to function within them, and the easier it is for the bad guys to find ways around them,” the author notes.



If you share the same sentiments with the author or if you want to know more about our political system, then The Solution is for you! Get more information by visiting Michael Stockdell’s website at www.mikestockdell.com.





The Solution: Repairing Our Broken Political System

Written by Michael Stockdell

About the Author



Michael Stockdell earned his bachelor’s degree in English at the University of Virginia. He has written two novels and a large number of poems and short stories. He had worked in the federal government for three years. He began writing The Solution in 2011, but it was only in 2016 that he was finally able to finish the book.

