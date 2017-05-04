Rising from the Ashes of War

Afterworld: Escaping the Tyranny is Gary Stephen Mollica Sr.’s debut novel. The science fiction book is nothing short of exciting and adventurous.



Set in the aftermath of a nuclear war, the story shows the emergence of new societies inhabiting a damaged earth. Two particular societies happened to be suspended in the atmosphere and segregated from one another—one is populated by males, while the other is comprised of females. The Committees watch over every citizen’s move to make sure they are kept in the dark about the truth that lies beyond their society. After two brave men start to question the social order, they discover disturbing and unbelievable truths. When summoned by their superiors to procreate with their female counterparts, something forbidden transpires.



According to the author, the characters’ experiences will take readers through “an exciting undertaking full of friendship, romance, and courage fighting a battle between good and evil, love and hate, and freedom and total control.”



Afterworld: Escaping the Tyranny is a book readers will not want to put down. It sure to keep them on their toes as they read the thrilling story.





Afterworld: Escaping the Tyranny

Written by Gary Stephen Mollica Sr.

Paperback | $17.95



Book copies are available at www.amazon.com, www.barnesandnoble.com, and other online book retailers.



About the Author



Gary Mollica has been an anesthetist for thirty-nine years. He currently resides in Marietta, Georgia.

