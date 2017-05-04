A Freethinker’s Reaction to American Politics

A little bit on the right, and a little bit on the left, Michael Stockdell considers himself a “freethinker.” This freethinker is anti–Big Government, and he explains why in his book, The Solution: Repairing Our Broken Political System.



The Solution is a book in four parts. The first part details the failures of the Big Government, and the second enumerates the possible reasons as to why people are allegedly captivated by the Big Government idea. For the third part, Michael proposes eighteen Constitutional amendments, and for the fourth part, he proposes a number of policies that can correct the mistakes of the previous government.



Michael’s well-written narrative has received positive reactions from various reviewers. Blue Ink review says that the book is, “an intelligent and informed discussion that’s an antidote for the blinding furies unleashed by today’s polarized politics.” The book appeals to critics, liberals, conservatives, and all of the disappointed citizens of America.



For more information about the book, you may visit www.mikestockdell.com.





The Solution: Repairing Our Broken Political System

Written by Michael M. Stockdell

Kindle | $9.99

Paperback | $19.99

Hardcover | $28.66



Book copies are available at www.amazon.com, www.barnesandnoble.com, and other online book retailers.





About the Author



Michael M. Stockdell earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees at the University of Virginia. For thirty years, he served in several business positions—systems analyst, data processing manager, and various levels of management consultant. He has written two novels, several short stories, a memoir, and a political nonfiction book.

