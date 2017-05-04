iPayables to Showcase Industry Leading e-Invoicing and AP Automation Solutions at IOFM Conference

iPayables, a leading provider of electronic invoicing and AP Automation, today announced its participation at the Institute of Finance & Management’s (IOFM) Accounts Payable & Procure-to-Pay Conference & Expo next week in Orlando, Florida. Now in its 16th year, the Accounts Payable & P2P Conference & Expo is the country’s largest, most comprehensive event for AP and P2P professionals.



iPayables digitizes and streamlines the entire Accounts Payable and Payments process, transforming a complex system of manual work into a transparent and more efficient process for finance teams and company executives. iPayables will demonstrate its industry leading e-invoicing, AP automation and Payments solutions at AP & P2P Conference & Expo Booth #501.



“As an industry pioneer and market leader in the e-Invoicing and AP Automation space, iPayables is committed to helping companies achieve a more effective and efficient accounts payable team by automating virtually every phase of the AP workflow,” said Ken Virgin, CEO at iPayables. “We are seeing many companies still facing the issues related to manual data entry, manual paper routing and an overall lack of visibility and control throughout the AP process. iPayables is proud to deliver flexible AP Automation and Payments solutions that can adapt to our customers’ unique needs, helping them significantly reduce costs, improve efficiencies and enhance their overall effectiveness and profitability.”



About iPayables

iPayables is the leading provider of Accounts Payable Automation, Vendor Portal and Electronic Invoicing. By using our advanced internet invoicing system, InvoiceWorks®, companies can process invoices electronically, make changes, and track payments all while eliminating phone inquiries, data entry, filing and the scanning of documents.

The world’s largest airline, largest grocer, largest restaurant chain and other Fortune 100 companies use iPayables InvoiceWorks® because of its functionality, flexibility, and unmatched value. iPayables provides supplier tools for invoice web-entry, file upload, EDI, PO flip and paper invoice capture, which integrate seamlessly with our robust and dynamic workflow, purchase order matching, dispute resolution, payment and dynamic discounting capabilities. To learn more about iPayables log on to www.ipayables.com.

