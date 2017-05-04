Chatfuel’s No-Code-Needed Facebook Bot Creator Gets Supercharged by Insights from Analytics Powerhouse Dashbot

Dashbot, the leading conversational interface analytics platform, today announces its integration with Chatfuel, the company that lets anyone create a Facebook or Telegram chatbot without code. The integration brings together two of the largest companies of their kind into a one-stop creation-and-optimization-shop.

Dashbot provides clarity and insight into key areas of conversational interface performance. For instance, it provides a full transcript of the conversation, no matter if Gifs, emoticons or anything else is used. Furthermore, its tools fine-tune user experience (covering sentiment analysis, AI response effectiveness and live person-takeover) and let companies understand how their chatbot is performing relative to the market in important areas like user count and message volume.

“Conversational interfaces like chatbots have enormous promise, but require a clear understanding of how they’re doing on both a user-level and market-level to really take off,” remarked Dennis Yang, CPO and co-founder of Dashbot. “With this integration, now there’s no excuse to not make something great.”

Here’s how easy it is to add Dashbot analytics to a Chatfuel-created bot:

Go to the Chatfuel Dashboard (https://dashboard.chatfuel.com)

Click “Analyze” on the relevant chatbot

Click on “Connect to Dashbot”

Create a Dashbot Account (if not already registered)

Connect the Dashbot Account to Facebook

“We want to provide our users with as much transparency into bot engagement as possible,” Andrew Yaroshevsky, Chatfuel’s COO and CPO. “By integrating with products like Dashbot, users are able to easily and quickly gain powerful insights. We are committed to working with companies like Dashbot to grow the bot ecosystem and bring more value to users.”

Dashbot also provides analytics for bots built on Slack, Kik and Facebook Messenger bots not created through Chatfuel, as well as voice interfaces, like Amazon Alexa and Google Home. The company recently surpassed two and a half billion messages processed between human and machine.

For more information, visit www.dashbot.io

About Dashbot:

Dashbot is a cross-platform conversational analytics platform that has native support for conversational apps built on Amazon Alexa, Kik, Facebook Messenger, Slack, Google Home, Allo and Google Assistant.

In addition to traditional metrics like retention and engagement, Dashbot provides bot-specific processing and metrics like conversational analytics, sentiment analysis, and AI response effectiveness. It also provides tools to take action on this key data, like its Live Person Takeover of chat sessions and Push Notifications for re-engagement.

Dashbot was founded by serial entrepreneurs Arte Merritt, who founded the mobile analytics platform Motally (Nokia), Jesse Hull, who co-founded Mesmo (GSN), and Dennis Yang, who co-founded Bureau of Trade (Ebay).

Media Contact

Creighton Vance

VSC for Dashbot

Dashbot@vscconsulting.com

415.497.5465

###