EMSL Cinnaminson Adds IHLAP Accreditation for Methamphetamine Lab Testing Services

EMSL Analytical, Inc.’s corporate headquarters in Cinnaminson, New Jersey is now accredited by the American Industrial Hygiene Association (AIHA) Industrial Hygiene Laboratory Accreditation Program (IHLAP) for laboratory testing of methamphetamine by High-Performance Liquid Chromatography Mass Spectrometry (HPLC/MS) using the modified NIOSH 9111 method.

Chemicals commonly used in the production of methamphetamine (meth) include flammable and volatile solvents such as methanol, ether, benzene, methylene chloride and trichloroethane. Other chemicals may include muriatic acid, sodium hydroxide, table salt and ammonia. Meth production has been identified in everything from hotel rooms and recreational vehicles to apartments and luxury suburban homes. Many of these toxic chemicals can easily contaminate carpeting, wallboard, ceiling tiles, furniture and fabrics that absorb spilled or vaporized chemicals. As a result, there’s a significant health risk to anyone near the production of meth or future occupants of the property or vehicle long after.

“Meth residues are not always visible to the naked eye,” said Joseph Frasca, Senior Vice President of Marketing at EMSL Analytical, Inc. “Therefore, laboratory testing is an ideal way for property owners and managers as well as potential future tenants to determine if there are meth residues risks in a property. Now, EMSL Cinnaminson can help to test and identify residues left on surfaces in homes, rental units and other indoor environments.”

EMSL’s Industrial Hygiene Division is comprised of expert staff and state-of-the-art instrumentation. The Cinnaminson laboratory offers analytical testing using Gas Spectrometry Flame Ionization Detector (GC/FID), Gas Chromatography with Electron Capture Detector (GC/ECD), Gas Chromatography Mass Spectrometry (GC/MS), High-Performance Liquid Chromatography Fluorescence Detector (HPLC/FL), High-Performance Liquid Chromatography Ultraviolent Detector (HPLC/UV), Cold Vapor Atomic Absorption (CVAA), Flame Atomic Absorption (FAA), Graphite Furnace Atomic Absorption (GFAA), Inductively-Coupled Plasma Mass Spectrometry (ICP/MS) and Inductively-Coupled Plasma Atomic Emission Spectrometry (ICP/AES) technologies.

The corporate laboratory is located at 200 Route 130 North in Cinnaminson, New Jersey. For a complete list of EMSL’s laboratory locations, accreditations and capabilities, please visit www.EMSL.com. For more information about EMSL’s testing services, please call our Customer Service Center at (800) 220-3675 or email info@EMSL.com .

