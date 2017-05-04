All-electric Nissan e-NV200 goes on tour driving 10,000 km across Europe’s most beautiful vistas

The Nissan e-NV200 is taking on a 35 day European electric tour, demonstrating how its innovative, zero-emission drivetrain can contribute to a more sustainable future.

Highlighting the growing interest in electric vehicles (EVs), Lionel Suissa and his Electrip team will be leading the 35 day tour across Mainland Europe starting in May.

Based in France, Lionel is one of a group of artists promoting electro-mobility; bringing the pleasure of electric driving to a younger audience.

Starting the challenge in Barcelona and travelling along Europe’s Electric Corridor, the team will end the tour in Norway’s picturesque North Cape. While passing through France, the Electrip team will be traversing Wattway, the solar powered road located near Le Mans.

With a range of up to 170 km on a single charge*, the Nissan e-NV200 offers a cleaner, quieter transport solution.

Gareth Dunsmore, Director of Electric Vehicles, Nissan Europe said: “As Nissan electric vehicle sales increase, the charging infrastructure continues to grow apace – transforming the face of all-electric driving. With over 4,000 publically accessible charging points across Europe, drivers are able to travel across the continent, free from range anxiety.”

Lionel Suissa, part of the Electrip team said: “As a passionate advocate of the role EVs can play in improving air quality, I think it’s crucial that the younger generation see just how easy and enjoyable electric driving can be. Electrip is designed to show off Europe’s charging network and demonstrate to people just how capable an electric vehicle truly is. The Nissan e-NV200 is the ideal vehicle for our European adventure.”

As the pioneer of electric vehicles since 2010, Nissan has sold more than 300,000 EVs globally, and produces the world’s best-selling electric vehicle – the Nissan LEAF.

Providing a range of Intelligent Mobility solutions to the mass market, the e-NV200 is part of Nissan’s popular zero-emission range; combining the best elements of two multi-award winning vehicles – the Nissan LEAF and Nissan NV200. It provides a zero-emission light commercial vehicle solution to businesses, with low vehicle running costs from as little as €0.03 per km and a range of up to 170 km on a single charge.

The electric road trip supports Electrify the World, a new digital community platform. Through the brand’s network of social media sites and websites, Nissan is using its expertise from almost a decade in electric vehicles to inspire new conversations about sustainability and cleaner living.

The platform also gives users a forum to engage in discussion, interact with the brand and offer opinion. It aims to engage audiences across Europe and inspire them to join Nissan’s electric revolution, living smarter and more sustainable lifestyles.

To learn more about Nissan’s Electrify the World campaign and its commitment to Intelligent Mobility, visit https://www.nissan.co.uk/experience-nissan/electric-vehicle-leadership.html

Follow the Electrip journey on Twitter using #ElectrifyTheWorld.

For more information about Nissan products, services and the brand’s commitment to sustainable mobility, visit www.nissan.eu/experience-nissan.html

* A range of up to 170km per full charge (based on new European Driving Cycle). Actual consumption and range may vary due to driving style road condition, air-conditioning and other factors outside our control.

