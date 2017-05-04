Live Dealers Come to Sloto’Cash for Casino’s 10th Anniversary

To celebrate its 10th anniversary, Sloto’Cash Casino is introducing new Live Dealer casino games.



Established in 2007, Sloto’Cash has been entertaining players all over the world for ten years now. Over the last three years in particular, it has grown significantly while maintaining its reputation as a professional, friendly and fair online casino. With SlotoMagazine, its player magazine featuring lifestyle articles and casino bonus news, and SlotoShop, where players can exchange comp points for t-shirts and other souvenir merchandise, it has become the top RTG casino in the world. Now its new Live Dealer games take it to a whole new level.



With Live Dealer players can enjoy the excitement of real-life casino action any time of the day. The new Live Dealer games include Baccarat, American and European Roulette, Blackjack and Casino Hold’em delivered via HD webcam stream. Players can chat with their dealer just as they would in a land casino. They can customize their playing window and review their bet history. Some games, like Roulette, give a history of recent results including hot and cold numbers.



“One thing online players miss the most from brick-and-mortar casinos is the real-life interaction with people in the casino,” said Sloto’Cash casino manager Stephen Vaughn. “Now with Live Dealer you get an authentic casino experience from the comfort of your home!”



“As we begin our second decade, we promise to keep our high standards,” said Vaughn, who’s managed the casino since 2011. “We’ll continue to provide one of the safest and most reliable sites for online casino bets.”



Sloto’Cash Casino welcomes players from all over the world with a 200% match bonus on their first deposit. It offers hundreds of slots and table games from Realtime Gaming in its download, instant play online and mobile casino.



View this casino news story on YouTube