Campaign to Save Dodd-Frank Whistleblowing Intensifies

The nonprofit National Whistleblower Center (NWC) has intensified its educational campaign urging the U.S. Congress to preserve all the protection afforded Wall Street whistleblowers under the Dodd-Frank Act.

The House Financial Services Committee is meeting today and anticipates it will vote tomorrow on the Financial CHOICE Act, the Republican initiative to repeal the Dodd-Frank Act.

As of 3 pm (EST), the NWC reports over 31,000 messages were sent to members of the House and Senate urging them not to undermine the whistleblower provisions of the Dodd-Frank Act. The NWC Action Alert can be found here: Protect the Dodd-Frank Whistleblower Program from Being Gutted

Stephen M. Kohn, partner of Kohn, Kohn and Colapinto, and executive director of the National Whistleblower Center, said, “The American public stands behind whistleblowers. In response to the National Whistleblower Center’s action alert over thirty-one thousand messages were sent urging Congress to not weaken the whistleblower provisions in the Dodd-Frank Act.” Kohn also urged the public to send messages, call their Members of Congress, and call the Financial Services Committee demanding they protect Wall Street whistleblowers.

The mark up hearing is anticipated to end May 4 and it is unclear whether the section gutting the whistleblower provisions will survive the process.