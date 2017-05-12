Educator Credits Family for Success in Life and Career

From an early age, Cleaster Whitehurst-Mims recognized the value of education. The sharecropper’s daughter excelled at school and participated in most activities and even at her community and church whenever the need for her talents arose. She built her strong work ethic by working alongside her parents in a peanut farm, and she utilized her farm work experience to fulfil her ambitions of becoming a teacher and starting her own school.



Whitehurst-Mims shares the story of her life in her autobiography “One Peanut at a Time: Autobiography: One Woman’s Trek of Trials and Triumphs” (Xlibris, 2016). Anyone who has read the autobiography will find inspiration in her life and works, and most importantly, recognize the important role parents play in their children’s education and success.



Whitehurst-Mims’ parents played a crucial role in her success. Her father taught her the importance of schooling and the significance of land ownership to her people, and her mother taught hard work and contentment in life. Together they raised her and her siblings in a family culture rooted in morals and principles, respect and honor, industry and perseverance, Christian piety and faith in God – family treasures she cherished throughout her life and career.



Whitehurst-Mims owed her success to her family. Her autobiography “One Peanut at a Time: Autobiography: One Woman’s Trek of Trials and Triumphs” serves as a fitting tribute and eternal thanksgiving to them.





“One Peanut at a Time: Autobiography: One Woman’s Trek of Trials and Triumphs”

Written by Cleaster Whitehurst-Mims

Published by Xlibris

Published date: July 7, 2016

